Racine man accused of stealing a car and having a crack pipe on him

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a car and having a crack pipe on him.
Dexter S. Stewart, 58, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of possession drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1600 block of Howe Street for a reported stolen vehicle.
A woman said that Stewart took her car and didn’t return it. She said that he had been staying with them with the intentions of renting the upstairs of the residence. He was allowed to use the car on the 24th and return it the same day. The next day, he asked to use her phone and she let him and then went to the bathroom. When she came back, the keys for the car and Stewart were gone.
On Monday, an officer found the stolen car parked in the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue. Officers made contact with him and he said “I didn’t steal the car.” He claimed he was asked to run errands for the owners and failed to return the car. The keys of the car were found in his pocket as well as a crack pipe.
Stewart was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
