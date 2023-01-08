Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking and then strangling a woman.

Nico D. Tirado, 30, of the 500 block of Jones Street, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, an officer was sent to Terrace Avenue for a criminal damage to property report.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a Jeep in the driveway with three flat tires. The officer spoke to a woman who said Tirado had slashed the tires after an argument. She said the two got into an argument at the residence and then he left.

The next day, an officer was sent back to the residence for a burglary report. The woman believed Tirado had broken into her home.

While doing a walkthrough of the residence, the officer noticed multiple items seemed to be missing including coins, pins and three cellphones. The total value of the stolen items was around $1,055.

The point of entry was the southwest window as the screen appeared cut and the locking mechanism was broken. Handprints were found on the glass, but law enforcement was not able to print them successfully.

A kitchen cabinet/range was ripped out of the wall and was lying on the stove top. There were also empty bottles of alcohol in the kitchen. The total damage was around $150.

Between Nov. 4-5, the woman called back to the police to report that Tirado had been sending her threatening text messages as well as walking past her home for five minutes.

At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, an officer was sent back to the residence and could hear yelling and screaming coming from inside. The officer approached and heard a loud scream, and when he reached the door, he saw a man on top of a woman with his arm against her neck.

The officer entered and yelled for the man to get off the woman. He was pulled off the woman and detained, and was confirmed to be Tirado.

The officer went back inside to speak to the woman, who said she was strangled by Tirado. She had bloodshot eyes and was coughing while talking to the police with a raspy voice. She said Tirado had also damaged her Ring camera by ripping it off the door.

Tirado was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

