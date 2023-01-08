 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking and then strangling a woman.

Kyiv Declines , Putin’s Holiday Ceasefire. AP reports that on Jan. 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to adhere to a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine. The order is intended to observe the Orthodox Christmas holiday which takes place on Jan. 7. However, Ukrainian officials such as presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak and Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security Council, . However, Ukrainian officials such as presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak and Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security Council, . have dismissed Putin's attempt at a temporary truce. AP reports that U.S. President Joe Biden found Putin's ceasefire to be "interesting" since he had no issue bombing civilians on Christmas and New Year's. AP reports that U.S. President Joe Biden found Putin's ceasefire to be "interesting" since he had no issue bombing civilians on Christmas and New Year's. I think he’s trying to find some oxygen, President Joe Biden, via AP. AP reports that currently, the war in Ukraine appears to be at a stalemate with neither side willing to concede. AP reports that currently, the war in Ukraine appears to be at a stalemate with neither side willing to concede
Nico Tirado

Tirado

Nico D. Tirado, 30, of the 500 block of Jones Street, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, an officer was sent to Terrace Avenue for a criminal damage to property report.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a Jeep in the driveway with three flat tires. The officer spoke to a woman who said Tirado had slashed the tires after an argument. She said the two got into an argument at the residence and then he left.

People are also reading…

The next day, an officer was sent back to the residence for a burglary report. The woman believed Tirado had broken into her home.

While doing a walkthrough of the residence, the officer noticed multiple items seemed to be missing including coins, pins and three cellphones. The total value of the stolen items was around $1,055.

The point of entry was the southwest window as the screen appeared cut and the locking mechanism was broken. Handprints were found on the glass, but law enforcement was not able to print them successfully.

A kitchen cabinet/range was ripped out of the wall and was lying on the stove top. There were also empty bottles of alcohol in the kitchen. The total damage was around $150.

Between Nov. 4-5, the woman called back to the police to report that Tirado had been sending her threatening text messages as well as walking past her home for five minutes.

At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, an officer was sent back to the residence and could hear yelling and screaming coming from inside. The officer approached and heard a loud scream, and when he reached the door, he saw a man on top of a woman with his arm against her neck.

The officer entered and yelled for the man to get off the woman. He was pulled off the woman and detained, and was confirmed to be Tirado.

The officer went back inside to speak to the woman, who said she was strangled by Tirado. She had bloodshot eyes and was coughing while talking to the police with a raspy voice. She said Tirado had also damaged her Ring camera by ripping it off the door.

Tirado was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News