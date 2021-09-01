Racine man, accused of stalking a Target employee, allegedly had 4.3 grams of meth on him

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.

Tyree S. Carter, 29, of the 1600 block of Charles Street, was charged with felony counts of stalking and possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 3-10 grams and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:57 a.m. on June 18, an officer was sent to Target, 5300 Durand Ave., for a man in a car parking next to, and following, an employee.

Security footage showed the man in the parking lot on three separate occasions and waited for the employee to leave work. No one exited the car to enter the store. The employee had security walk with her to her car; the suspect car once followed her out of the parking lot and nearly struck her car.

The officer went to the house belonging to the registered owner of the car and made contact with Carter. He admitted to driving the car but denied knowing anything about the incidents at Target. While arresting Carter, he noticed there were 26 multicolored pills packed in plastic baggies in his shorts pocket. The pills tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.3 grams.