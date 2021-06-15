Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs

RACINE — A Racine man was reportedly hospitalized Sunday for a collapsed lung after his roommate allegedly stabbed him while yelling homophobic slurs.
Anthony M. Harrison, 55, of the 1800 block of Marquette Street in Racine, has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse assessments as a repeater and use of a dangerous weapon.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson explained in an email that the reason Harrison isn’t facing hate crime charges is: “There are enough facts, outside of those in the complaint, to indicate that the defendant did not intentionally select the victim because he was gay (and that) the two were fighting over household duties as they were roommates. Once the fight began, the defendant began using homophobic slurs.”
Under Wisconsin’s “hate crimes” law, §939.645, a crime can be considered a hate crime only if the crime “is committed or selects the property that is damaged or otherwise affected by the crime … in whole or in part because of the actor’s belief or perception regarding the race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry of that person or the owner or occupant of that property, whether or not the actor’s belief or perception was correct.”
According to a criminal complaint:
An officer with the Racine Police Department responded Sunday to the 1800 block of Marquette Street for a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man later identified as Anthony Harrison.
Harrison had a large amount of blood on his clothing and a cut on one of his fingers. Harrison stated he cut someone and the knife was still in the house.
The officer located the knife lying on the floor in the living room and observed the knife had blood on it. Harrison stated he was asleep in the living room and was awoken by the victim, claiming the victim attacked him.
Harrison claimed that his roommate attacked him because his roommate is a homosexual. Harrison then said he was “getting sick of this (expletive) gay (expletive).” When he stated this, the officer observed Harrison was using an “angry tone, turned red and clenched his teeth.”
Harrison made a statement about “making good on his threats” referring to the victim, admitted the knife was his and he was in an altercation with the victim.
An investigator spoke with someone else who had been in the house and witnessed part of the fight. That man stated he was sleeping on the couch when he was awoken by Harrison and the victim arguing, that they were standing in the front hallway by the door and grappling.
The witness stated the victim stepped away, was covered with blood and said he had been stabbed. The bystander said Harrison admitted to stabbing the victim because he was “sick of him.”
The night of the fight, the investigator reported, the victim said he returned to the home at about 2 a.m. and there was an ongoing dispute between himself and Harrison over a dog.
He stated Harrison started calling him “gay” and other derogatory names for homosexuals. The victim stated he was angry and threw a container of chips across the room, but not at Harrison, and went to go upstairs to his room.
When the victim walked past Harrison, a physical altercation started; the victim believed Harrison threw the first punch. He stated they fought for about 10 minutes.
The victim said he never saw a knife, but when they separated, he saw the blood and realized he had been stabbed. He saw the knife in Harrison’s hand. When he tried to leave the house, the victim said Harrison tried to block him from leaving. The victim stated that both he and Harrison had been drinking.
The victim was treated at the hospital and needed surgery for a collapsed lung.
Harrison’s cash bond was set at $50,000 under the conditions that he is to have no contact with the victim, is not to consume or possess any alcohol and is not to possess or control any weapons.
Harrison was admitted to the Racine County Jail on Tuesday. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, June 24 at 9 a.m., online court records show.
According to research from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law based on 2017 data, “LGBT people are nearly four times more likely than non-LGBT people to experience violent victimization, including rape, sexual assault, and aggravated or simple assault.” And in 2018, an FBI report found that almost 1 in 5 U.S. hate crimes involved anti-LGBTQ bias.
