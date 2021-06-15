Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man later identified as Anthony Harrison.

Harrison had a large amount of blood on his clothing and a cut on one of his fingers. Harrison stated he cut someone and the knife was still in the house.

The officer located the knife lying on the floor in the living room and observed the knife had blood on it. Harrison stated he was asleep in the living room and was awoken by the victim, claiming the victim attacked him.

Harrison claimed that his roommate attacked him because his roommate is a homosexual. Harrison then said he was “getting sick of this (expletive) gay (expletive).” When he stated this, the officer observed Harrison was using an “angry tone, turned red and clenched his teeth.”

Harrison made a statement about “making good on his threats” referring to the victim, admitted the knife was his and he was in an altercation with the victim.

An investigator spoke with someone else who had been in the house and witnessed part of the fight. That man stated he was sleeping on the couch when he was awoken by Harrison and the victim arguing, that they were standing in the front hallway by the door and grappling.