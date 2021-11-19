Racine man accused of stabbing man with rusted knife

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stabbing a man with a rusted knife.

William L. Grandberry, 56, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 10, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Maple Street for a reported assault.

The officer made contact with a woman and a man. The woman said that she and the man were inside the house, getting ready to work when Grandberry came by to get some belongings. He then was “talking crazy” to her and she told him he wasn’t allowed to be at the house. He then began to do the same to the man and kept staring at him while holding his hand in his pocket.

He suddenly removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the man on his left shoulder near his armpit. The man said the knife had a curved tip and was rusty. Grandberry then told the two that he would be back.

Grandberry was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

