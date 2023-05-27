Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of reaching speeds around 125 mph and driving high with a child in the car during a police chase.

Quatrion L. Morens, 28, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating with restricting controlled substance in blood (first offense) with a minor in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, a Racine County deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Spring Street near Emmertsen Road in Mount Pleasant around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The deputy reportedly tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly increased its speed to 105 mph.

The complaint said the vehicle eventually reached 124 mph near County Trunk Highway H, also named Francher Road, and that the deputy saw other vehicles having to brake and pull onto the shoulder.

The complaint said the deputy had his lights and sirens activated throughout this time.

The vehicle reportedly came to a stop just past East Frontage Road near Interstate 94 after what the complaint said was a 4.7 mile pursuit.

The deputy and other law enforcement officers then conducted what the complaint called a “high risk traffic stop.”

The driver, identified as Morens in the complaint, was detained. He reportedly told officers that his 11-year-old nephew was in the front seat of his vehicle.

When asked why he did not pull over, he reportedly said he did not think the officer was trying to stop him and that he was traveling 90 mph because he was running late to pick up a family member.

According to the complaint, the deputy noticed that Morens smelled of marijuana, which Morens reportedly said he smoked about 20 minutes before being stopped.

The deputy administered standardized field sobriety tests which reportedly indicated drug-related impairment. A blood sample was collected, but results are still pending, according to the complaint.

Morens was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

