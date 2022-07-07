Racine man accused of shooting woman with a pellet gun and punching her in the face

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun and punching her in the face.
Darrin A. Biles, 37, of the 400 block of West Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a residence on Northwestern Avenue for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she was assaulted by Biles. She said she went to his home and the two got into an argument.
It eventually settled and she went back to her car, but then Biles began threatening her. Biles then went back to the garage and returned with an airsoft pellet gun and shot at her around 10 times. She was hit around 5-6 times in her chest and neck. As she was in the process of getting back into her vehicle, Biles grabbed her by the back of her shirt and punched her in the face three times.
People are also reading…
He was yelling something to the effect of he did not care and the police would not do anything, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer saw the woman had a welt to the right side of her neck, a scrape on her left elbow and right cheek, swelling to her right cheek, and a bloody nose.
Biles was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 5, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dwayne E. Gray
Dwayne E. Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth (aka Lonnie Grandberry) Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Corey M. Lapp
Corey M. Lapp, Waukesha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of THC.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Earnest Phillips
Earnest Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Tatiana T. Powell
Tatiana T. Powell, Antioch, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jose L. Rodriguez
Jose L. Rodriguez, 700 block of High Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Jose E. Alvarez
Jose E. Alvarez, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael E. Andresen III
Michael E. Andresen III, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tytianna T. Jones
Tytianna T. Jones, 1100 blocks of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marshall F. Kolbeck
Marshall F. Kolbeck, 3900 block of 19th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, 3100 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodney C. Miller
Rodney C. Miller, 200 block of 16th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Reginald J. Sparkman
Reginald (aka Red Little) J. Sparkman, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Jonathan M. Thornton
Jonathan M. Thornton, 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Michael M. Tillman
Michael M. Tillman, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrin A. Biles
Darrin A. Biles, 400 block of West Boulevard, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony L. Cannon
Anthony L. Cannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Michael A. Cantwell
Michael A. Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Willneal D. Cheeks
Willneal D. Cheeks, 1600 block of ½ Chatham Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Katherine M. Dixon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Katherine M. Dixon, 2200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.