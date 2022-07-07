Racine man accused of shooting woman with a pellet gun and punching her in the face

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun and punching her in the face.

Darrin A. Biles, 37, of the 400 block of West Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a residence on Northwestern Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she was assaulted by Biles. She said she went to his home and the two got into an argument.

It eventually settled and she went back to her car, but then Biles began threatening her. Biles then went back to the garage and returned with an airsoft pellet gun and shot at her around 10 times. She was hit around 5-6 times in her chest and neck. As she was in the process of getting back into her vehicle, Biles grabbed her by the back of her shirt and punched her in the face three times.

He was yelling something to the effect of he did not care and the police would not do anything, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer saw the woman had a welt to the right side of her neck, a scrape on her left elbow and right cheek, swelling to her right cheek, and a bloody nose.

Biles was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.