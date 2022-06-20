Racine man accused of shooting man in foot at gas station last week

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly attempted to kill another man at a gas station last week.

Floyd Alan "Toolie" Cooper III, 25, of the 800 block of Villa Street, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possessing a firearm by a felon.

During an initial court appearance Monday, Cooper’s cash bond was set at a quarter-million dollars.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Monday, June 13, an officer responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound on his foot in Ascension All Saints.

The victim stated he had gone to the BP gas station, 1130 Washington Ave., with a friend to get a soda. While at the gas station, the man was shot at approximately three to four times by an assailant wearing a ski mask. The victim fell to the ground, thinking he had been shot but did not immediately observe a wound; the victim later noticed a gunshot wound on his foot after being helped home by his friend.

The store clerk did not immediately call the police, and he cleaned up the crime scene and locked the door of the gas station. An investigator later arrived to collect a video of the incident. The events of the videotape lined up with the events as the victim would later recount them. The investigator noted the assailant, later identified as Cooper, was a man with a ski mask and purple gloves wearing dark clothing and a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9 shoes, with a blue lanyard with white symbols hanging out of his back pocket.

The assailant was shown arriving at the gas station in a white Jeep Cherokee, exiting from the rear driver's side door. The vehicle's license plates were identified to be from Illinois, but the investigator could not find a clear view of the plates from the video. The investigator noted the assailant walked into the store looking for someone rather than shopping.

Later on June 13, an officer responded to the report of a white Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the one in the video being parked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside soccer field parking lot. The Jeep, which was reported stolen out of Glenview, Illinois, had been unoccupied and abandoned.

The investigator spoke to the victim on June 14. The victim asked to view the video of the gas station and told the investigator he knew who the shooter was despite him wearing a ski mask. The victim knew the shooter as “Toolie” and knew him from being housed with Cooper for a few months in Racine County Jail. The investigator also knew Cooper used the alias “Toolie.” The victim confirmed after being shown a picture of Cooper by the investigator.

The criminal complaint also stated that Cooper went by the nicknames "Tuzy," "Two Z" and "Toozie."

The investigator located a Facebook profile for Cooper and found photos featuring articles of clothing such as the Nike Air Jordan 9 shoes and the blue lanyard hanging out of Cooper's pocket matched the one in the assailant's back pocket in the video.

The investigator also confirmed that the victim and Cooper had served jail time together, and that Cooper had been convicted of a prior felony offense and that Cooper was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time of this offense.

Cooper was located and arrested on June 16. He appeared in court, via video conference, for the first time Monday, online court records show. He is due next in court at 8:30 a.m. June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

