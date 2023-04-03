RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting at a vehicle that reportedly had been following him.

Dontrel M. Hunter, 18, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a building or vehicle, and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of North Memorial Drive and High Street after a report of a reckless driver.

A female caller said she had been following a GMC that was swerving all over the road and did not have its headlights turned on. The woman reported that when she followed the GMC into an alleyway, the driver pointed a gun out the window and fired three shots.

Officers were told that the GMC stopped in the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue and that two people ran from the vehicle and into a home.

The registered owner denied being the driver of the vehicle. Another man then reportedly said that he had just driven the vehicle from the Pump and Pantry at 1826 Douglas Ave.

The homeowner reportedly consented to a search and a gun box, ammunition and other firearm-related materials were found, but no gun.

After the search, a man reportedly told officers that he had been a passenger and Hunter had been driving the GMC.

According to the complaint, the man said he and Hunter noticed a vehicle following them, so Hunter made several turns to determine if the vehicle would follow them.

The man reportedly said Hunter eventually turned into an alley and began shooting, and that the did not know that Hunter had a gun.

According to the complaint, Hunter claimed he was at home all day and denied driving the GMC.

Hunter reportedly said that when the two men returned to the home, it was the first time he was aware of something happening.

Hunter was given a $30,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

