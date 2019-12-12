Racine man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls between 2010 and 2018

RACINE — A 32-year-old Racine man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls.
The assaults attributed to Tuan D. Watkins, of the 800 block of College Avenue, allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2018.
Some of his accusers are now adults but were teens at the time of the alleged assaults. Other accusers are younger than 10. All of the accusers are female, according to the criminal complaint.
At least two of the victims who came forward said that they didn’t report the assaults at the time because they “did not think (her relatives) would believe” them. One of them thought they would “get into trouble” if she said anything.
Watkins allegedly threatened to kill one of the girls if she told anyone he abused her, according to the Racine Police Department’s investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
The felony charges against Watkins are as follows:
- Three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16
- First-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12
- First-degree sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under age 13
- Causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity
Combined, Watkins faces up to 252 years and six months in prison.
A warrant for Watkins’ arrest was issued in June, but he didn’t appear in court until Wednesday. A cash bond of $25,000 has been set, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Watkins has a long criminal history that includes theft and battery convictions from 2004, hit-and-run causing injury and selling marijuana in 2008, intimidation of a victim in 2014, again selling marijuana and fleeing police in 2015, and he was arrested in Kenosha County in April of this year after he allegedly crashed a vehicle he stole.
He pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run involving injury, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and felony attempt to take and drive vehicle without consent in the Kenosha case.