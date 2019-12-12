Racine man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls between 2010 and 2018

RACINE — A 32-year-old Racine man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls.

The assaults attributed to Tuan D. Watkins, of the 800 block of College Avenue, allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2018.

Some of his accusers are now adults but were teens at the time of the alleged assaults. Other accusers are younger than 10. All of the accusers are female, according to the criminal complaint.

At least two of the victims who came forward said that they didn’t report the assaults at the time because they “did not think (her relatives) would believe” them. One of them thought they would “get into trouble” if she said anything.

Watkins allegedly threatened to kill one of the girls if she told anyone he abused her, according to the Racine Police Department’s investigation.

The felony charges against Watkins are as follows:

Three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16

First-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12

First-degree sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under age 13

Causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity

Combined, Watkins faces up to 252 years and six months in prison.