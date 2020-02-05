Racine man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing five felony charges after several victims stepped forward and said that he sexually assaulted them as children.
Danny L. Obuchowski, 27, of the 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, is charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault, repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child without great bodily harm, repeated sexual assault of the the same child more than three times and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 17-year-old teen boy told a Mount Pleasant Police Department investigator that one of his family members, Obuchowski, sexually assaulted him multiple times while he was a child.
He said the first assault took place at a cabin when he was 10 years old, but said it also happened at another family member’s house in Mount Pleasant. The teen said that Obuchowski forced him to perform sex acts on him and raped him. He said the last assault occurred when he was 12 to 13 years old.
Another reported victim, this time a woman in her 20s, said that Obuchowski touched her while she was a child at a family member’s home in Mount Pleasant. She said the incident began when she was approximately 9 years old and Obuchowski eventually raped her.
You have free articles remaining.
A third family member of Obuchowski’s, another woman in her 20s, said Obuchowski also sexually assaulted her as a child, between November 2003 and November 2006.
Obuchowski’s stepfather told authorities that he has known Obuchowski since he was 2 years old and “always had an inkling about Obuchowski.” He told investigators he was aware of more victims and identified two incidents involving former neighbors, none of which were reported to authorities.
Obuchowski was reportedly caught in the basement in 2006 or 2007 after a 2-year-old child began screaming and was found naked in a basement with him.
A former neighbor also said that while she lived in a Caledonia apartment, Obuchowski touched her for several years, approximately 10 times, when she was a child.
An investigator also reviewed yet another report from another person who said that Obuchowski pulled down her pants and underwear as a child; however, he was stopped when her brother entered the room.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Obuchowski remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Paul L Satterwhite
Paul (aka P. J.) L Satterwhite, 2400 block of Harriet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brandie N Alston
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brandie N Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Tamara Rene Borneman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tamara Rene Borneman, 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Brittany A Fransen
Brittany A Fransen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas L Janowski
Nicholas L Janowski, Muskego, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert D Kingery
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert D Kingery, 900 block of Chicago Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara (aka Daniellecatina) D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Richard A Nichols
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard A Nichols, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Danny L Obuchowski
Danny (aka Toutant) L Obuchowski, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 without great bodily harm, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Augustine R Rodriguez
Augustine R Rodriguez, 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, substantial battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue R Rodriguez
Josue R Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Matthew S Walkowski
Matthew S Walkowski, 27800 block of Homestead Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
Ryan B Bratten
Ryan B Bratten, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Joanna G Garcia
Joanna G Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (3rd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense), resisting an officer.
Keith A Mickelson
Keith A Mickelson, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Josue L Torres
Josue L Torres, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keiveon D Williams
Keiveon D Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Ronald D Wright
Ronald D Wright, Waukegan, Illinois, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.