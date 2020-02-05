You are the owner of this article.
Racine man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing five felony charges after several victims stepped forward and said that he sexually assaulted them as children.

Danny L. Obuchowski, 27, of the 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, is charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault, repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child without great bodily harm, repeated sexual assault of the the same child more than three times and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 17-year-old teen boy told a Mount Pleasant Police Department investigator that one of his family members, Obuchowski, sexually assaulted him multiple times while he was a child.

He said the first assault took place at a cabin when he was 10 years old, but said it also happened at another family member’s house in Mount Pleasant. The teen said that Obuchowski forced him to perform sex acts on him and raped him. He said the last assault occurred when he was 12 to 13 years old.

Another reported victim, this time a woman in her 20s, said that Obuchowski touched her while she was a child at a family member’s home in Mount Pleasant. She said the incident began when she was approximately 9 years old and Obuchowski eventually raped her.

A third family member of Obuchowski’s, another woman in her 20s, said Obuchowski also sexually assaulted her as a child, between November 2003 and November 2006.

Obuchowski’s stepfather told authorities that he has known Obuchowski since he was 2 years old and “always had an inkling about Obuchowski.” He told investigators he was aware of more victims and identified two incidents involving former neighbors, none of which were reported to authorities.

Obuchowski was reportedly caught in the basement in 2006 or 2007 after a 2-year-old child began screaming and was found naked in a basement with him.

A former neighbor also said that while she lived in a Caledonia apartment, Obuchowski touched her for several years, approximately 10 times, when she was a child.

An investigator also reviewed yet another report from another person who said that Obuchowski pulled down her pants and underwear as a child; however, he was stopped when her brother entered the room.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Obuchowski remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.

