Racine man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing five felony charges after several victims stepped forward and said that he sexually assaulted them as children.

Danny L. Obuchowski, 27, of the 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, is charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault, repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child without great bodily harm, repeated sexual assault of the the same child more than three times and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 17-year-old teen boy told a Mount Pleasant Police Department investigator that one of his family members, Obuchowski, sexually assaulted him multiple times while he was a child.

He said the first assault took place at a cabin when he was 10 years old, but said it also happened at another family member’s house in Mount Pleasant. The teen said that Obuchowski forced him to perform sex acts on him and raped him. He said the last assault occurred when he was 12 to 13 years old.