Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a minor who is a group home resident

RACINE — A Racine man whose surname is Minor has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Marcus D. Minor, 36, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and child enticement.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 22, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of 16th Street for a sexual assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a minor who said she had been staying at a group home but got upset and left without permission.
She went to a friend's place before deciding to go turn herself in. On her way to the police department, a man approached her and asked her how old she was. She told him she was under 16. He then he took her by the hand and led her to his apartment. She said she was too afraid to resist because she thought he might hurt her if she did.
When she arrived at the apartment, he sexually assaulted her.
He then smoke some marijuana, drank tequila and fell asleep. She fled the residence and returned to the group home at 4 a.m.
Surveillance video was able to find a man talking with the minor and the two of them walking away. An officer then spoke to the owner of the residence and was informed that Minor lived at the apartment the minor spoke about. The minor was provided a photo of Minor and was able to positively identify him as the man who sexually assaulted her.
On Saturday, Minor was taken into custody and interviewed. He first denied sexually assaulting the minor, but then admitted to doing so and that he knew she was young.
Minor was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 14, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A. Martin Jr.
Richard A. Martin Jr., 2400 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph McCoy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joseph McCoy, 2600 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marcus D. Minor
Marcus D. Minor, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement.
Kaitlen A. Peterson
Kaitlen A. Peterson,1400 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Janice M. Petri
Janice M. Petri, 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth E. Carter II
Kenneth E. Carter II, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lynn M. Bartoszuk
Lynn M. Bartoszuk, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Charles C. Bentley
Charles (aka Red Cordarro) C. Bentley, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue Bueno
Josue Bueno, 2100 block of Racine Street, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).