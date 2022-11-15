Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a minor who is a group home resident

RACINE — A Racine man whose surname is Minor has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Marcus D. Minor, 36, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and child enticement.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 22, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of 16th Street for a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a minor who said she had been staying at a group home but got upset and left without permission.

She went to a friend's place before deciding to go turn herself in. On her way to the police department, a man approached her and asked her how old she was. She told him she was under 16. He then he took her by the hand and led her to his apartment. She said she was too afraid to resist because she thought he might hurt her if she did.

When she arrived at the apartment, he sexually assaulted her.

He then smoke some marijuana, drank tequila and fell asleep. She fled the residence and returned to the group home at 4 a.m.

Surveillance video was able to find a man talking with the minor and the two of them walking away. An officer then spoke to the owner of the residence and was informed that Minor lived at the apartment the minor spoke about. The minor was provided a photo of Minor and was able to positively identify him as the man who sexually assaulted her.

On Saturday, Minor was taken into custody and interviewed. He first denied sexually assaulting the minor, but then admitted to doing so and that he knew she was young.

Minor was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.