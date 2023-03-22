RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

Lamarion Anderson, 18, of the 1500 block of Packard Avenue was charged with one felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 12, a woman said her nephew told her that Anderson touched him in his private area. The woman said the boy also told her that Anderson would make him do things and sexually assaulted him.

An investigator spoke to the child, who reportedly said Anderson sexually assaulted him at a residence in the 1500 block of Packard Avenue during the last two years that he lived there.

Anderson was interviewed and reportedly said that he and the child shared a bedroom and that the two put the beds together, but denied sexually assaulting the child.

According to the complaint, Anderson claimed the allegations were being made because the child's family does not want the child, his mother and Anderson's mother to move to Memphis.

Anderson was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 20, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 20 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Leonard S. Tobias Leonard S. Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping. Lamarion Anderson Lamarion Anderson, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12. Martavis D. Anderson Martavis D. Anderson, West Allis, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, hit and run (attended vehicle), disorderly conduct. Dean W. Burns Dean W. Burns, 5600 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia. Tymarria N. Evans Tymarria N. Evans, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000), misdemeanor bail jumping. Jordan A. Johnson Jordan A. Johnson, 400 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer. Antero Medina Antero Medina, 2700 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping. John H. Smith John H. Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school). Marcelo I. Tirado Marcelo I. Tirado, 2400 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Jesse A. Varela Jesse A. Varela, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Kelyse T. Williams Kelyse T. Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Kendric Elliot Williams Kendric Elliot Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).