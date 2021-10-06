 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16

Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16.

Researchers found precipitation on ancient Mars needed to be between 13 and 520 feet in just one event to fill these massive lakes.

Manuel D. Torres, 42, of the 600 block of 15th Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 3, an officer spoke to a girl about a sexual assault that occurred earlier in the day in the 600 block of 15th Street.

Manuel Torres

Torres

She said that Torres knocked on her bedroom door, came in and sat on her bed. He was continuously rubbing her thigh while talking to her and told her that he makes a lot of money and could take care of her. He offered her $100 a week as well as cocaine. He then allegedly lifted her blankets and sexually assaulted her.

Torres was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News