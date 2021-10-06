Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16.
Manuel D. Torres, 42, of the 600 block of 15th Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 3, an officer spoke to a girl about a sexual assault that occurred earlier in the day in the 600 block of 15th Street.
She said that Torres knocked on her bedroom door, came in and sat on her bed. He was continuously rubbing her thigh while talking to her and told her that he makes a lot of money and could take care of her. He offered her $100 a week as well as cocaine. He then allegedly lifted her blankets and sexually assaulted her.
Torres was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alissa M Locicero-Geraths
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alissa M Locicero-Geraths, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damarion Taylor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
Manuel D Torres
Manuel D Torres, 600 block of 15th Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Mitchell Ray Simmons
Mitchell Ray Simmons, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Willis
Jeffrey A Willis, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Arturo Gomez Jr.
Arturo Gomez Jr., San Ysidro, California, violate court order (harassment).
Edilberto C Arias
Edilberto C Arias, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, sexual intercourse with child, possession of child pornography, exposing a child to harmful material.
Molly M Leiner
Molly M Leiner, 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).