 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.

Christopher N. Lindeke, 39, of the 800 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 7, an investigator began an investigation into a sexual assault allegation. 

An investigator spoke with Lindeke who denied any assault at first, but then admitted to taking a female child into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her.

Lindeke was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News