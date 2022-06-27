Racine man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.

Christopher N. Lindeke, 39, of the 800 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 7, an investigator began an investigation into a sexual assault allegation.

An investigator spoke with Lindeke who denied any assault at first, but then admitted to taking a female child into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her.

Lindeke was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.