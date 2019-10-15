RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple felony charges after reportedly setting a food truck on fire after a dispute with the truck's owner and also allegedly breaking out the windows of his former apartment.
Sean C. McCloskey, 30, of the 3400 block of Fifth Avenue, is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a witness and criminal damage to property, felony arson of property other than a building, two counts of felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:41 a.m. Aug. 26, Racine Police were called to the 2000 block of Kewaunee Street after a caller reported that a food truck was on fire. The caller believed the fire was set in retaliation.
The caller, a witness in the incident, said that he had seen a dark truck enter the area at around 2 a.m. The truck stayed for about 10 minutes and then left.
That is when the witness saw something on fire and discovered it was the food truck he was working on. The fire caused $60,000 in damage to the food truck.
Apparently, the witness said he was doing auto work on the food truck. McCloskey had originally been asked to complete the work, but the food truck's owner instead decided to ask the witness to fix it instead.
The witness also said it could be retaliation for McCloskey going to jail for stealing a trailer that is owned by the brother of the food truck's owner. That theft was reported to police on Aug. 8. Police found the stolen trailer on McCloskey's property on Aug. 21.
Second incident reported
Charges filed against McCloskey also stem from a separate incident in which McCloskey reportedly smashed the windows of his former apartment in the 2300 block of Shoop Street.
Another apartment resident told police that she saw McCloskey exit the upper apartment at approximately 5 p.m. that day and leave on a motorcycle. Police also allegedly saw McCloskey operating a motorcycle near Shoop and Layard avenues at around 5:15 p.m.
The property owner said that McCloskey had stopped being a tenant on Sept. 30, and had changed the locks broke the windows after he was told he would not get back his security deposit.
As of Tuesday afternoon, McCloskey did not appear to be in custody, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
