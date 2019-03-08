RACINE — A 30-year-old Racine man is accused of sending an inappropriate image to a 12-year-old girl.
Richard J. Brazeau is facing charges of exposing a child to harmful material.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police Department investigator was assigned to a reported case of a man, Brazeau, who was considered a family friend, who allegedly sent an inappropriate message to a child, including an image of what appeared to be a male genitalia.
The investigator saw that after a long series of texts between the victim and Brazeau, at 9:33 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019 Brazeau sent the girl the image.
The girl responded with an Austin Powers .GIF saying "This is not OK."
As they continued to correspond, Brazeau wrote, "you will be learning about it soon anyways."
According to the criminal complain, Brazeau confirmed he sent the message.
At his initial appearance on Friday, Brazeau's cash bond was set at $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 20.