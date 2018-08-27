RACINE — A Racine man, whom police believe provided pills to a man who later died of a drug overdose, is facing charges.
Danny L. Cook, of the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver Schedule V drugs (those that may lead to mild mental or physical addiction, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency) and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Thursday, Racine police investigated a possible prescription pill overdose. After looking at a deceased man’s cellphone, they saw several texts to Cook, who had messaged that he had Lyrica pills for sale. Lyrica is a brand name of a medication called pregabalin, which is used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia and generalized anxiety disorder.
The text messages appear to be in the general time period as the dead individual’s last phone contact prior to his death.
Police believe Cook may have provided the individual who overdosed with the pills that resulted in his death.
An investigator later sent text messages from the dead man’s phone to Cook. Cook reportedly told the man he was still in possession of the Lyrica pills and would meet up in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue to sell them.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, police saw Cook waiting at a bus stop in the area. Officers approached and arrested Cook, and told him he was part of an active investigation.
As of Friday afternoon, Cook was still in custody on a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
