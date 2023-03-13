MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who is accused of selling more than 140 grams of cocaine allegedly was found with an additional 79 grams of cocaine at his home.

Abel Santiago Cruz Jr., 24, of the 2300 block of Thor Avenue was charged with three felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, and felony counts of manufacture/deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and child was under 6 years of age, possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant allegedly purchased 141.5 grams of cocaine from Cruz between Dec. 6 and March 8.

The complaint said that after a controlled buy on Wednesday at Festival Foods at 5740 Washington Ave., agents executed a search warrant at Cruz’s residence.

Inside the residence officers reportedly found a shotgun under a bed and the following items in the basement:

An AR style rifle.

Three baggies of cocaine weighing 79.5 grams.

A scale and baggies.

Three .223 magazines with 57 rounds or ammunition.

Two boxes of .38 special ammunition with 85 rounds of ammunition.

5.11 body armor carrier with ceramic level 4 plates.

8.7 grams of marijuana.

A grinder with residue.

Cruz reportedly admitted to living at the residence, but when asked where in the house he lived he stopped answering questions.

Cruz was given a $30,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

