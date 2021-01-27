Racine man accused of selling cut cocaine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold cut cocaine and fled from the police.
Cleaviece H. Cornelious, 39, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was charged with felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), imitation of a controlled substance and possession of THC, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
In the winter of 2020, an informant met with Cornelious to buy cocaine from him. The informant met with Cornelious twice, buying cocaine from him the first time and then buying what turned out to be either flour or baking soda the second time.
At 12:14 a.m. Friday, officers tried to make a traffic stop of Cornelious. When the officers got out of their vehicle, he allegedly fled on foot where he was pursued through multiple streets before being tased near the corner of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.
Cornelious was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. He has a preliminary court hearing set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Carl D McDuffie Jr.
Carl D McDuffie Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa L Nemitz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa L Nemitz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Shantell L Rosario
Shantell L Rosario, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Kendrick L Strickland
Kendrick L Strickland, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cleaviece H Cornelious
Cleaviece H Cornelious, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), imitation of controlled substance, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Breanna L Hamilton
Breanna L Hamilton, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, forgery, uttering a forgery, theft from a financial institution (value between $5,000-$10,000), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Marquavis T Adams
Marquavis T Adams, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Deric L Anderson
Deric L Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Ronnie Ball Jr.
Ronnie Ball Jr., substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Dustin L Brannon
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monica M Hoffmann
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Jason M Lehman
Jason M Lehman, 4800 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), felony bail jumping.