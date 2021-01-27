Racine man accused of selling cut cocaine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold cut cocaine and fled from the police.

Cleaviece H. Cornelious, 39, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was charged with felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), imitation of a controlled substance and possession of THC, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

In the winter of 2020, an informant met with Cornelious to buy cocaine from him. The informant met with Cornelious twice, buying cocaine from him the first time and then buying what turned out to be either flour or baking soda the second time.

At 12:14 a.m. Friday, officers tried to make a traffic stop of Cornelious. When the officers got out of their vehicle, he allegedly fled on foot where he was pursued through multiple streets before being tased near the corner of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.

Cornelious was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. He has a preliminary court hearing set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0