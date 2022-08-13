 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of selling crack, told officers he was 'chasing his girl' when pulled over

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of selling crack and allegedly told officers he was "chasing his girl."

Darell Davison

Davison

Darell R. Davison, 41, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with three felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, two felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine, a felony count of manufacture/deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, operating without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to criminal complaints:

Drug dealing

An agent used a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from a person known as "Blast" in September. The person was later identified as Davison.

The informant met with Davison three times and bought 1.8 grams of cocaine and 0.3 grams of crack cocaine. 

Arrest

On Aug. 7, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of North Memorial Avenue and State Street. The driver was identified as Davison.

Davison told a deputy he was "chasing his girl" but did not elaborate any further. He then told the deputy "Man get up out my window" and rolled up the tinted window. The deputy then opened his door and ordered him to step out four times. Davison said "No, I'm fitting to record this on my phone." He then reached for the center console and the two deputies grabbed his arms.

The deputies knew Davison was on supervision for drug charges and a search was done on the vehicle. Inside was a marijuana shake and, in the trunk, a marijuana pipe.

Davison was given $5,200 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 18 and a status conference is on Oct. 17, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

