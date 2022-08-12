 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of selling crack and fentanyl

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of selling crack and fentanyl.

Jarvis Walker

Walker

Jarvis T. Walker, 27, of the 1500 block of May Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 4, agents with the Metro Drug Unit convened at the probation office located on Sixth Street to take a suspect, identified as Walker, in an ongoing drug investigation into custody. It was learned Walker was selling drugs from a blue Dodge Avenger.

Walker provided agents with the keys to the Dodge and said that a friend was at his residence in the 1500 block of Superior Street babysitting. Agents responded to the home and found:

  • Two baggies containing 20.9 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.
  • Two digital scales.
  • A glass measuring cup.
  • A fork and spoon with white residue.
  • Marijuana candy in a kitchen cabinet.
  • A .357 revolver in a dresser.
  • Packages containing 2.8 grams of crack cocaine.

Agents met with a woman who resided with Walker at the residence and she said Walker did not want her "tied in to stuff" and she "kind of stayed out."

She denied knowledge of the firearm, cocaine and marijuana.

Walker was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

