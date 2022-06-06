Racine man accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

George L. Mitchell, 47, of the 1700 block of Center Street, was charged with five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, four felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana, and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

In spring 2022, a Metro Drug Unit agent used a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from a man known to the informant as "Papers," who was later identified as Mitchell. During that time, the informant bought 1.8 grams of cocaine and 0.3 grams of fentanyl from Mitchell.

On Thursday, agents with the MDU executed a search warrant on the 1600 block of North Wisconsin Avenue. Agents located 4 grams of cocaine and fentanyl as well as 14.7 grams of marijuana in four separate baggies.

Mitchell was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

