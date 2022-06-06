Racine man accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.
George L. Mitchell, 47, of the 1700 block of Center Street, was charged with five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, four felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana, and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
In spring 2022, a Metro Drug Unit agent used a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from a man known to the informant as "Papers," who was later identified as Mitchell. During that time, the informant bought 1.8 grams of cocaine and 0.3 grams of fentanyl from Mitchell.
On Thursday, agents with the MDU executed a search warrant on the 1600 block of North Wisconsin Avenue. Agents located 4 grams of cocaine and fentanyl as well as 14.7 grams of marijuana in four separate baggies.
Mitchell was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 6, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Adrian D. Solomon
Adrian D. Solomon, 3600 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, operating vehicle without owner's consent.
Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr.
Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr., 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, stalking.
Donavon A. Woods
Donavon A. Woods, 2300 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Evelyn M. Anderson
Evelyn M. Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lisa K. Barefield
Lisa K. Barefield, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon J. Brown
Devon J. Brown, 1700 block of 15th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Jeffery L. Burnette Jr.
Jeffery L. Burnette Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Todd Jacob Gartzke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Todd Jacob Gartzke, 200 block of South Main Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Nicholas J. Toutant
Nicholas J. Toutant, 3900 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cole Joseph Wayka-Nowak
Cole Joseph Wayka-Nowak, Wausau, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marguerita Yancy
Marguerita Yancy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Carl A. Crane
Carl A. Crane, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Lavonte L. Johnson
Lavonte (aka Trill Vonte) L. Johnson, 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Eugene Mcalister
Eugene Mcalister, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
George L. Mitchell
George (aka James Wilson) L. Mitchell, 1700 block of Center Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachary J. Nelson
Zachary J. Nelson, 2500 block of Green Street, Racine, discharge firearm in school zone, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon (violent crime in a school zone), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).