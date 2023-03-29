RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of robbing a woman after she was involved in a car wreck.

Jerome J. Williams Jr., 39, of the 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of robbery and robbery with use of force, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to criminal complaints, on Dec. 17, an officer was sent to the 5000 block of Byrd Avenue after a report of a wreck.

The officer spoke to a woman who reportedly said that she had been involved in a two-car collision. The woman said a man, later identified as Williams, came out of his residence and called for help.

According to the complaint, when the woman’s boyfriend arrived she went to wait in his car for the police, and while waiting, Williams allegedly took $660 from her car.

The complaint said that the woman’s boyfriend confronted Williams, and that Williams allegedly kicked and punched him, threatened him, and took the man’s jacket, keys, phone and some money.

The woman reportedly said she tried to convince Williams to give back some of the money, saying it was for Christmas presents, but Williams allegedly said it was his money.

On Friday, officers saw Williams get into a black Volkswagen and followed him to the Tyler Domer Community Center at 2301 12th St.

According to the complaint, after arriving, Williams tried to run away but was detained and arrested.

Williams was given $5,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 and a status conference is scheduled for June 13, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

