RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor between 2016-2021.

Kenneth L. Booker, 51, of the 200 block of Hubbard Street, was charged with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing genital, intimate parts or pubic area.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 23, an investigator was contacted by a woman who alleged that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Booker.

The investigator was given recorded audio and video of the child, who is under the age of 13, disclosing the alleged sexual assaults.

The girl reportedly said that when she was 7 or 8, there were times Booker would expose himself to her in a car and sexually assault her. She also reportedly said that while the two were living together, he sexually assaulted her 20 times.

According to the complaint, the investigator spoke to Booker, who admitted he lived with the child at times between 2016-2021, but denied anything sexual happened.

The complaint said Booker claimed that the child’s mother prompted her to make up the allegations because he was cheating on the woman’s mother and she found out, and that the child was doing this for attention.

The woman said she had reported Booker to police 15 years ago and accused him sexually assaulting her. She said that after she made the report the assaults stopped, but she did not think he was arrested.

According to the complaint, on June 28, 2005, the woman was listed as a victim of a reported sexual assault and Booker was accused of being the perpetrator.

Booker was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

