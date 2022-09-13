 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.

Luis Hernandez-Castellanos

Hernandez-Castellanos

Luis Hernandez-Castellanos, 27, of the 2900 block of 16th Street, was charged with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 5, officers took a report from a child under the age of 10 who claimed that Luis had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of a year.

On Friday, an investigator responded to the Racine County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview with the child. She described four separate occasions where Luis sexually assaulted her, the last of which occurred in August.

She said the incidents started when she was under the age of 8.

Luis was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

