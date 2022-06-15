Racine man accused of repeated sexual assault of a child from 2012-2018

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of repeated sexual assault of a child from 2012-2018.

Oscar Gomez, 42, of the 2000 block of Racine Street, was charged with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 15, officers were sent to a residence on the 1700 block of Quincy Avenue for a report of sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, a child under the age of 14, and her mother. The mother said she called her daughter from work to see if she wanted to go on a trip, but she did not feel like going. She then said she wanted to confess something to her. She immediately left work to talk with her daughter who said she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Gomez from 2012-2018.

The child detailed an incident where Gomez undressed her and sexually assaulted her, and how Gomez would threaten harm to her and her family. She also said that he would touch her thighs and attempt to kiss her in public locations. She detailed three specific incidents of sexual assault to an investigator that occurred when she was younger than 10 years old.

Gomez was given a $75,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on for June 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.