Racine man accused of repeated sexual assault of a child from 2012-2018

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of repeated sexual assault of a child from 2012-2018.
Oscar Gomez, 42, of the 2000 block of Racine Street, was charged with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 15, officers were sent to a residence on the 1700 block of Quincy Avenue for a report of sexual assault.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, a child under the age of 14, and her mother. The mother said she called her daughter from work to see if she wanted to go on a trip, but she did not feel like going. She then said she wanted to confess something to her. She immediately left work to talk with her daughter who said she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Gomez from 2012-2018.
The child detailed an incident where Gomez undressed her and sexually assaulted her, and how Gomez would threaten harm to her and her family. She also said that he would touch her thighs and attempt to kiss her in public locations. She detailed three specific incidents of sexual assault to an investigator that occurred when she was younger than 10 years old.
People are also reading…
Gomez was given a $75,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on for June 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 13, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sara J. Parrish
Sara J. Parrish, 700 block of 35th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Prakash B. Patel
Prakash B. Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Milly Rogers
Milly Rogers, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Karan T. Rush
Karan (aka Randy Calhoun) T. Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Noel Talavera
Noel Talavera, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Oscar Gomez
Oscar Gomez, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Andrew K. Gray
Andrew K. Gray, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Iriana M. Harris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Iriana M. Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).
Jason M. Krueger
Jason M. Krueger, 5000 block of 58th Street, Kenosha, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Abraham J. Scott
Abraham J. Scott, Zion, Illinois, fraud against financial institution (less than $500).
Shawn T. Stronach
Shawn T. Stronach, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zachery J. Vague
Zachery J. Vague, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
William H. Wissmar III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William H. Wissmar III, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Joseph E. Ziegler
Joseph E. Ziegler, Cudahy, Wisconsin, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Niamiah M. Banks
Niamiah M. Banks, 1500 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 400 block of 3 Mile Road, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gordell D. Grandberry
Gordell D. Grandberry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kaylee A. Johnson
Kaylee A. Johnson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rashad R. Lewis
Rashad R. Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.