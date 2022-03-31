 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.

Kenneth Davidson

Davidson

Kenneth R. Davidson, 56, of the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with eight felony counts of capture an intimate representation without consent with the victim being under age 18 and possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue for a welfare check on Davidson.

During the investigation, an officer was advised that Davidson had nude videos of a minor under the age of 13. He was confronted and he admitted to recording the minor in her bedroom. The videos showed him recording the minor through a keyhole in a conjoined closet door. Davidson said he would record the minor when they were either getting ready to take a bath or came back from one. His phone contained eight such videos.

Davidson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

