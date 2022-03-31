Racine man accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.
Kenneth R. Davidson, 56, of the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with eight felony counts of capture an intimate representation without consent with the victim being under age 18 and possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue for a welfare check on Davidson.
During the investigation, an officer was advised that Davidson had nude videos of a minor under the age of 13. He was confronted and he admitted to recording the minor in her bedroom. The videos showed him recording the minor through a keyhole in a conjoined closet door. Davidson said he would record the minor when they were either getting ready to take a bath or came back from one. His phone contained eight such videos.
Davidson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 30, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Reginald Bernard Trussell
Reginald Bernard Trussell, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theodore Kern
Theodore Kern, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Jamodd R. Curry
Jamodd R. Curry, 2800 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Kenneth R. Davidson
Kenneth R. Davidson, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, capture an intimate representation without consent (victim under age 18), possession of child pornography.
Saman Homesombath
Saman Homesombath, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Shean C. Johnson Jr.
Shean C. Johnson Jr., 1300 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, escape.
David Z. Williams Jr.
David Z. Williams Jr., 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree sexual assault, exposing genitals, first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).