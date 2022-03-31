Racine man accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole

Kenneth R. Davidson, 56, of the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with eight felony counts of capture an intimate representation without consent with the victim being under age 18 and possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, an officer was advised that Davidson had nude videos of a minor under the age of 13. He was confronted and he admitted to recording the minor in her bedroom. The videos showed him recording the minor through a keyhole in a conjoined closet door. Davidson said he would record the minor when they were either getting ready to take a bath or came back from one. His phone contained eight such videos.