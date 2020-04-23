You are the owner of this article.
Racine man accused of receiving money from trafficking of teen
Crime and Courts

Racine man accused of receiving money from trafficking of teen

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly receiving money for the exchange of sex for cash by a 19-year-old teen.

Nathaniel P. George, 34, of the 2100 block of Delaware Street, is charged with a felony count of receiving compensation for human trafficking.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator was investigating allegations of human trafficking of a 19-year-old teen in Racine County.

The victim said she and George first met and started dating in March 2019 and they almost immediately moved in together. She said that George set up an email account and website account with pictures of her that advertised her as available for sex, beginning in approximately mid-April.

The teen said she did approximately 10 to 15 dates, which included meeting with a client and providing sexual acts for cash. She said when George picked her up, he would immediately want the cash she received.

The victim said that George told her $150 of her earnings were for rent and charged her $20 for gas money to drop her off and pick her up. She said that all the money she made went to George, who occasionally bought her things, like shoes, a pair of pants and a purse.

The victim said George would not let her have a phone, even when she was on a date, and got “really mad” and threatened to kick her out if she did not want to go on dates.

As of Thursday afternoon, George remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for June 17.

Nathaniel George

George

Get help

If you or someone you or know is the a victim of human trafficking, get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

