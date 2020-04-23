Racine man accused of receiving money from trafficking of teen

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly receiving money for the exchange of sex for cash by a 19-year-old teen.
Nathaniel P. George, 34, of the 2100 block of Delaware Street, is charged with a felony count of receiving compensation for human trafficking.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator was investigating allegations of human trafficking of a 19-year-old teen in Racine County.
The victim said she and George first met and started dating in March 2019 and they almost immediately moved in together. She said that George set up an email account and website account with pictures of her that advertised her as available for sex, beginning in approximately mid-April.
The teen said she did approximately 10 to 15 dates, which included meeting with a client and providing sexual acts for cash. She said when George picked her up, he would immediately want the cash she received.
The victim said that George told her $150 of her earnings were for rent and charged her $20 for gas money to drop her off and pick her up. She said that all the money she made went to George, who occasionally bought her things, like shoes, a pair of pants and a purse.
The victim said George would not let her have a phone, even when she was on a date, and got “really mad” and threatened to kick her out if she did not want to go on dates.
As of Thursday afternoon, George remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for June 17.
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan B Ben-Hur
Ryan B Ben-Hur, 100 block of Harborview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substance.
Juan M Casillas
Juan M Casillas, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cody T Chic
Cody T Chic, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, stalking, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel Luis Cruz III
Angel Luis Cruz III, 3400 block of 93rd Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion E Lawrence
Dion E Lawrence, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Robert C Moorehead
Robert C Moorehead, 400 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, mayhem (use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacques L Pissard
Jacques (aka Lacquesandre) L Pissard, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments< use of a dangerous weapon).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.