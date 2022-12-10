Racine man accused of pushing a woman down the stairs and stealing her wallet, keys and phone

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said she had been assaulted by Morrison. She said she had been at a party and was on her way to Morrison's sister's residence when she was contacted by Morrison to go home. When she returned home, she was met by Morrison at the door. He became aggressive and attempted to grab her phone. The two got into a physical altercation that led to Morrison pushing her down the stairs. She then fled to the neighbors to get help. Morrison took her keys, phone and wallet and left the scene.