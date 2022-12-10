Racine man accused of pushing a woman down the stairs and stealing her wallet, keys and phone

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of pushing a woman down the stairs and then stealing her wallet, keys and phone.
Jemell T. Morrison, 28, of the 1200 block of Center Street, was charged a felony count of theft from a person or corpse and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 4, an officer was sent to the 1700 block of N. Main St. for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said she had been assaulted by Morrison. She said she had been at a party and was on her way to Morrison's sister's residence when she was contacted by Morrison to go home. When she returned home, she was met by Morrison at the door. He became aggressive and attempted to grab her phone. The two got into a physical altercation that led to Morrison pushing her down the stairs. She then fled to the neighbors to get help. Morrison took her keys, phone and wallet and left the scene.
She had a substantial amount of blood on her clothing, hands and face as well as lacerations on the inside of her lips.
Morrison was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
