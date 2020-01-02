Racine man accused of punching RPD officer, striking family members, pleads not guilty

RACINE — A Racine man with two pending felony criminal cases — one for reportedly punching an off-duty Racine Police officer after an OWI crash caused by the officer and the other for allegedly striking two family members — pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Thursday.
George E. Gayton, 44, of the 2000 block of Mead Street, is charged with felony substantial battery in the first case, and felony counts of attempted strangulation and suffocation and physically abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery in the second.
The case involving Racine Police Officer Sam Stulo, from 2018, is being prosecuted by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office to avoid a conflict of interest. During Thursday's hearing, it appeared that Gayton's second case, from last year, may also be handled by the Kenosha DA's Office, however that decision is not yet final.
Gayton on Thursday waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His next court appearance is an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
‘Drunk, angry and out of control’
On Thanksgiving Day, Mount Pleasant Police responded to the 2100 block of Mead Street after a woman called and said her uncle, Gayton, was allegedly “drunk, angry and out of control,” according to the criminal complaint for the 2019 incident.
Gayton reportedly approached her car and kicked it. When one of the woman’s sisters tried telling Gayton to stop, Gayton reportedly struck her in the face and yelled at her.
Gayton is also accused of trying to choke his 16-year-old niece, who tried to intervene, and then breaking the car's back window with a metal chair, the complaint stated.
Caught on tape
Gayton allegedly punched Stulo on Dec. 17, 2018, after a crash in the 1900 block of State Street that was caused by Stulo and in which Gayton’s aunt was involved, according to a 2018 criminal complaint. Stulo was later determined to be intoxicated.
Stulo said that after the crash he pulled over and Gayton approached, accusing him of trying to get away. Stulo said he pulled out his badge and his phone and Gayton punched him in the throat.
Surveillance footage from the nearby BP Gas Station, 1975 State St., reportedly shows Gayton hitting Stulo. Medical records show that the punch resulted in Stulo’s voice box being fractured.
After the crash, Stulo was convicted of first offense OWI, causing injury. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail. Stulo has since returned to work at the Racine Police Department but was demoted from sergeant to a traffic investigator.
