Racine man accused of punching RPD officer, striking family members, pleads not guilty

RACINE — A Racine man with two pending felony criminal cases — one for reportedly punching an off-duty Racine Police officer after an OWI crash caused by the officer and the other for allegedly striking two family members — pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Thursday.

George E. Gayton, 44, of the 2000 block of Mead Street, is charged with felony substantial battery in the first case, and felony counts of attempted strangulation and suffocation and physically abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery in the second.

The case involving Racine Police Officer Sam Stulo, from 2018, is being prosecuted by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office to avoid a conflict of interest. During Thursday's hearing, it appeared that Gayton's second case, from last year, may also be handled by the Kenosha DA's Office, however that decision is not yet final.

Gayton on Thursday waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His next court appearance is an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

‘Drunk, angry and out of control’