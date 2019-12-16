You are the owner of this article.
Racine man accused of punching RPD officer facing additional charges in battery case
Thanksgiving incident

Racine man accused of punching RPD officer facing additional charges in battery case

Sgt. Samuel Stulo could face criminal charges after allegedly looking at his phone, causing a crash that injured a woman, after drinking at a local bar on Dec. 17.

RACINE — A Racine man reportedly caught on tape punching off-duty Racine Police Officer Samuel Stulo after an OWI crash caused by Stulo last December is facing additional charges after allegedly striking two family members, including an underage girl, on Thanksgiving Day.

George E. Gayton, 44, of the 2000 block of Mead Street, was charged Monday with felony counts of attempted strangulation and suffocation and physically abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery.

Gayton was booked at the Racine County Jail on Sunday after he failed to appear in court on Dec. 10 for the Stulo case, in which Gayton already faced a felony count of substantial battery and a warrant had been issued for his arrest, online court records show.

As of Monday afternoon, Gayton remained in custody at the County Jail, online records show.

‘Drunk, angry and out of control’

On Thanksgiving Day, Mount Pleasant Police responded to the 2100 block of Mead Street after a woman called and said her uncle, Gayton, was “drunk, angry and out of control,” according to the criminal complaint.

The woman said Gayton is an alcoholic and that as she and her sisters were trying to leave their grandmother’s house, Gayton approached her car and started kicking it. When one of the woman’s sisters tried telling Gayton to stop, Gayton reportedly struck her in the face and yelled at her.

Officers noted that said that the sister’s face was swollen, bruised and bleeding.

When Gayton’s 16-year-old niece tried to help, Gayton reportedly put his hands around her throat and tried to choke her. He then allegedly picked up a metal chair, broke the car’s back window, smacked one of his nieces in the face and ran off.

Caught on tape

According to the criminal complaint, Gayton punched Stulo on Dec. 17, 2018, after a crash in the 1900 block of State Street that was caused by Stulo and in which Gayton’s aunt was involved.

Stulo and his severely damaged SUV were found in front of Beres Towing, 1960 State St., and Stulo was later determined to be intoxicated. Gayton was also at the scene, standing outside the vehicle, visibly upset and yelling.

Stulo said he pulled over and Gayton approached, accusing him of trying to get away. Stulo said he pulled out his badge and his phone and Gayton punched him in the throat.

Surveillance footage from the nearby BP Gas Station, 1975 State St., “clearly showed the defendant punch Mr. Stulo,” according to his criminal complaint.

Stulo was admitted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being punched. Medical records show that the punch resulted in Stulo’s voice box being fractured.

After the crash, Stulo was convicted of first offense OWI, causing injury. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail. Stulo has since returned to work at the Racine Police Department but was demoted from sergeant to a traffic investigator.

Video online

To see surveillance video showing George Gayton allegedly punching Samuel Stulo after the Dec. 17, 2018 crash, find this story online at JournalTimes.com.

