Racine man accused of punching RPD officer facing additional charges in battery case

Sgt. Samuel Stulo could face criminal charges after allegedly looking at his phone, causing a crash that injured a woman, after drinking at a local bar on Dec. 17.

RACINE — A Racine man reportedly caught on tape punching off-duty Racine Police Officer Samuel Stulo after an OWI crash caused by Stulo last December is facing additional charges after allegedly striking two family members, including an underage girl, on Thanksgiving Day.

George E. Gayton, 44, of the 2000 block of Mead Street, was charged Monday with felony counts of attempted strangulation and suffocation and physically abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery.

Gayton was booked at the Racine County Jail on Sunday after he failed to appear in court on Dec. 10 for the Stulo case, in which Gayton already faced a felony count of substantial battery and a warrant had been issued for his arrest, online court records show.

As of Monday afternoon, Gayton remained in custody at the County Jail, online records show.

‘Drunk, angry and out of control’

On Thanksgiving Day, Mount Pleasant Police responded to the 2100 block of Mead Street after a woman called and said her uncle, Gayton, was “drunk, angry and out of control,” according to the criminal complaint.