Racine man accused of punching man in face, biting him
Racine man accused of punching man in face, biting him

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of punching a man in the face and biting him.

Ismael Antonio Medina, 54, of the 700 block of High Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 21, an officer was sent to the 700 block of High Street for a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said he was standing on his porch when Medina pushed through the gate to his apartment and said “what’s up (expletive).” Medina then punched him in the face and caused his nose to bleed. As the man tried to crawl away, Medina got on top of him and began biting him and pulling his hair. There were reportedly two bite marks on the man’s back.

Medina was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for Dec. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

