Racine man accused of pulling out a gun at a bar Sunday after getting into a fight over a woman

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of pulling out a gun at The Brickhouse Bar on 316 Main St. after getting into a fight over a woman.

Alejandro Sierra, 29, of the 1200 block of Geneva Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to The Brickhouse Bar, 316 Main St., for a man with a gun. It was advised that the man had dropped a firearm and he was in front of Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St.

Upon arrival, a sergeant found the man in front of the restaurant and told the man to stop. He continued to walk away and eventually was detained. When asked for his ID, he told officers a fake name and birthdate. Officers were later able to identify him as Sierra.

An officer spoke to the manager of the bar who said that Sierra had been in the bar on the dance floor and was heavily intoxicated. He then got into a fight with men over a woman. Security guards attempted to diffuse the fight, and Sierra then pulled out a gun. He was then escorted out of the bar and the gun fell out of his pocket onto the sidewalk. The manager said he then stepped on the gun to prevent anyone from seeing or taking it.

A sergeant interviewed Sierra and he said that he arrived at the bar around 10:50 p.m. and had two drinks. He said he doesn't usually drink and it's easy for him to get intoxicated.

Sierra had an initial court appearance through Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

