Racine man accused of pointing a BB gun while driving car at another driver

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of pointing a BB gun at the driver of a vehicle while he was driving.

Dylan M. Davis, 29, of the 1300 block of Oregon Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and a forfeiture count of use of facsimile firearms.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 19, an officer met with a man who said that someone pointed a gun at him while driving.

He said he was traveling eastbound on 16th Street and was stopped at the red light when a Ford pulled up next to him. He had never seen the Ford or driver before.

When the light turned green, the Ford quickly accelerated and cut him off in his lane. The driver then reached out the window and stuck his middle finger at him. He returned the gesture, and then the driver reached out the window again with what appeared to be a handgun.

The driver then pointed it directly at him. The man reported that he followed the Ford to get a photo and make a report.

The officer found out who the owner of the vehicle was and then learned that Davis was the one driving the vehicle at the time. The officer also learned that, on Dec. 29, a complaint was called on the Ford for a man pointing a gun at the caller twice.

On Monday, an investigator was able to view traffic camera footage and saw Davis stick his hand out of the vehicle holding what appeared to be a handgun. On Tuesday, investigators responded to where Davis was working and found the Ford parked outside.

They took him into custody and he said “It’s not a gun, it’s a BB gun.”

A search of the Ford found the BB gun under the front passenger seat. Davis said “He flashed something at me, I flashed something back, here we are.” He also said the driver bumped into his Ford, but video of the incident did not provide evidence for that claim.

Davis was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on July 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0