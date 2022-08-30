Racine man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and smashing a bottle on her head

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of pistol-whipping a woman and smashing a bottle on her head.

Anthony D. Taylor, 23, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of Maple Street and Cliff Avenue for a woman being assaulted.

As the officer got closer, he heard shots fired and noticed a vehicle with what appeared to be blood on the hood and front bumper.

The car was towed and the registered owner, Taylor, approached. He became agitated and called the officers "pigs" and a racial slur. He had his hand wrapped in some sort of cloth but did not elaborate on the injury. The officer found six spent shell casings in the area but did not find the woman.

Later, the officer was told that the woman was headed to the hospital.

When contacted, the woman said she was with Taylor earlier and that he struck her several times including with a firearm that he pulled out of his fanny pack. He hit her twice with a bottle and smashed it over her head as well as striking her face around 10 times. He also put his hands around her neck and choked her. She had injuries that would require glue to close as well as a swollen face and marks on her neck.

She did not know who was firing the gun, but assumed it was Taylor.

Taylor was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.