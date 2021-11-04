 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man accused of multiple thefts since October 2020

Racine man accused of multiple thefts since October 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of multiple thefts that have occurred since October 2020.

Scientists thought the super-eruption of Mount Toba wiped out modern humans on India’s subcontinent 74,000 years ago, but new findings suggest they survived the event, living for 50,000 more years.
Elsander Phillips

Phillips

Elsander Phillips, 46, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with three felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

At 11:51 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, an officer was flagged down in reference to a theft at Rooster’s Restaurant.

He spoke to the owner who said that a man exited the external freezer at the back of the restaurant with bags of food. Two bags of boneless chicken wings and three bags of chicken strips were stolen.

From review of the surveillance footage, an investigator was able to identify Phillips as the one who stole the food.

At 9:10 a.m. on July 9, an officer was sent to the 900 block of 12th Street for a burglary to a garage.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said someone entered her garage between July 4-6 and took her red push lawnmower. There was a can of beer and a pair of gloves left behind in the garage. Fingerprints left on the items traced back to Phillips.

At 10:15 a.m. on July 12, an officer was sent to Lakeside Minimart, 1000 Center St. for a burglary.

Upon arrival, he spoke to the owner who said that he closed and locked the store at about 6 p.m. on July 10 and when he came back two days later he noticed the Plexiglas window of the front entrance was pulled away from the door. Once inside the store, he noticed 35 packages of Newport 100s (valued at $350 total) were stolen.

On Aug. 7, an investigator reviewed video footage from the store and identified the suspect as Phillips.

Phillips has a review hearing set for Nov. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News