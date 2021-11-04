Racine man accused of multiple thefts since October 2020

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of multiple thefts that have occurred since October 2020.
Elsander Phillips, 46, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with three felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to criminal complaints:
At 11:51 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, an officer was flagged down in reference to a theft at Rooster’s Restaurant.
He spoke to the owner who said that a man exited the external freezer at the back of the restaurant with bags of food. Two bags of boneless chicken wings and three bags of chicken strips were stolen.
From review of the surveillance footage, an investigator was able to identify Phillips as the one who stole the food.
At 9:10 a.m. on July 9, an officer was sent to the 900 block of 12th Street for a burglary to a garage.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said someone entered her garage between July 4-6 and took her red push lawnmower. There was a can of beer and a pair of gloves left behind in the garage. Fingerprints left on the items traced back to Phillips.
At 10:15 a.m. on July 12, an officer was sent to Lakeside Minimart, 1000 Center St. for a burglary.
Upon arrival, he spoke to the owner who said that he closed and locked the store at about 6 p.m. on July 10 and when he came back two days later he noticed the Plexiglas window of the front entrance was pulled away from the door. Once inside the store, he noticed 35 packages of Newport 100s (valued at $350 total) were stolen.
On Aug. 7, an investigator reviewed video footage from the store and identified the suspect as Phillips.
Phillips has a review hearing set for Nov. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 3
Today's mugshots: Nov. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Donte Lamont Livingston
Donte Lamont Livingston, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Elsander Phillips
Elsander Phillips, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew D Sullivan
Andrew D Sullivan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.
Carlos A Butler Jr.
Carlos A Butler Jr., 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Timothy C Anderson
Timothy C Anderson, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Qwonshae D Garrett
Qwonshae D Garrett, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).