STURTEVANT — A Racine man has been accused of multiple thefts from Walmart from April 4 through May 13.

Deandre Kenneth Clark, 34, of the 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of retail theft altering price between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 7, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was sent to Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road after a report of a retail theft.

The officer reportedly was told that Clark had allegedly taken items worth a total of $607.65 from the store on April 4, April 6, April 12, April 16 and April 24.

Clark is accused of taking the codes off boxes of crayons and glue sticks using them on item of higher value.

On May 23, a sergeant with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was sent to the same Walmart to investigate for two alleged retail thefts committed May 5 and May 13.

Clark allegedly again had altered the prices, resulting in a loss to the retailer of $189.41.

On May 25, an officer conducted a traffic stop and took Clark into custody.

Clark reportedly admitted that he shopped at Walmart and knew what altering prices meant.

When told that there was surveillance video showing him altering prices, Clark reportedly stared at the officer and did not speak.

Clark was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on May 26.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

