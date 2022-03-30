Racine man accused of multiple sexual assaults of minors dating back to 2012

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of multiple sexual assaults of minors, some dating as far back as 2012.

David Z. Williams Jr., 42, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, has been charged with two felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and second degree sexual assault and felony counts of first degree sexual assault having sexual contact with a child under age 13, exposing genitals and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

In May 2020, two reports were made to the Racine Police Department, alleging that a child under the age of 7 had been sexually assaulted by Williams.

The investigator reviewed prior complaints involving Williams and learned of a case in 2012 where he sexually assaulted a child who was under 12 at the time. In that case, the child said he picked her up and carried her to a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her.

Second incident

On June 15, 2021, an officer was sent to a residence on Lincoln Street for a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a girl under the age of 18 who said she was sexually assaulted twice by Williams. She also said that beginning in the summer of 2019, Williams would grab his genitals, expose himself and do other inappropriate things.

Third incident

On July 16, an officer was made aware of an active warrant for arrest on Williams and reported to the area of Three Mile Road and Ruby Avenue. When she returned to the area, she saw Williams drive past her.

Williams pulled into the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly, 3900 Erie St., and a traffic stop was conducted. She made contact with Williams who attempted to make a phone call but was ordered to exit the car. He then reportedly rolled up his window and drove away. He pulled into a parking lot in the 400 block of Three Mile Road and struck a tree. He exited the vehicle and fled over a wooden fence.

Williams was given $51,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.