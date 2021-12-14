Racine man accused of knocking out a woman, then threatening to stab her

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of knocking out a woman in the middle of a road and threatening to stab her.
Donnie D. Jackson, 52, of the 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to criminal complaints:
At 8:52 p.m. on July 22, an officer was sent to the area of Villa and 10th streets for a report of a fight. The caller advised a woman was knocked unconscious by a man and was lying in the middle of the road.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the woman, who apparently had regained consciousness and said she was attacked by Jackson.
She said she was outside when she heard tires squealing behind her. She turned and saw Jackson walking toward her. He punched her in the head and then hit her two more times in the head as she was trying to get up. She said her vision went dark, and she lost consciousness.
People are also reading…
Then last week, an officer was sent to the 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue after a report of a woman screaming “He is stabbing me!” on the phone.
Officers forced entry into the apartment and made contact with the woman. She said she thought she was going to be stabbed by Jackson. She said she and Jackson were partying with friends in a different apartment when they began to argue. They left the apartment and then he punched her in the face. He then put his hands behind his back as if he was concealing or reaching for a weapon. She then went to her apartment to get away from Jackson.
After speaking to the woman, an officer went to a neighboring apartment where he believed he saw Jackson. Eventually he came out of the apartment and was taken into custody. A large kitchen knife was in one of his pants pockets.
Jackson was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Jackson has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22 and a status conference set for Feb. 14, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 13
Today's mugshots: Dec. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dion Derrick Dillon
Dion Derrick Dillon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Wayne C Young
Wayne C Young, Bristol, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.
Donnie D Jackson
Donnie D Jackson, 3500 block of Sherwood Street, Mount Pleasant, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Dereginald O Campbell
Dereginald O Campbell, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempt robbery with use of force.
Tia D Eggerson
Tia D Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Steven A Jedkins
Steven A Jedkins, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Grady D McNish
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Grady D McNish, Jackson, Michigan, throw or discharge bodily fluids safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Angelo F Pattalio
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Janice M Petri
Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Terrance D Singleton
Terrance D Singleton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah M Smith
Isaiah M Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
Nygil A McDaniel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nygil A McDaniel, 8600 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).