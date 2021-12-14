 Skip to main content
Racine man accused of knocking out a woman, then threatening to stab her

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of knocking out a woman in the middle of a road and threatening to stab her.

Donnie D. Jackson, 52, of the 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to criminal complaints:

At 8:52 p.m. on July 22, an officer was sent to the area of Villa and 10th streets for a report of a fight. The caller advised a woman was knocked unconscious by a man and was lying in the middle of the road.

Donnie Jackson

Jackson

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the woman, who apparently had regained consciousness and said she was attacked by Jackson.

She said she was outside when she heard tires squealing behind her. She turned and saw Jackson walking toward her. He punched her in the head and then hit her two more times in the head as she was trying to get up. She said her vision went dark, and she lost consciousness.

Then last week, an officer was sent to the 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue after a report of a woman screaming “He is stabbing me!” on the phone.

Officers forced entry into the apartment and made contact with the woman. She said she thought she was going to be stabbed by Jackson. She said she and Jackson were partying with friends in a different apartment when they began to argue. They left the apartment and then he punched her in the face. He then put his hands behind his back as if he was concealing or reaching for a weapon. She then went to her apartment to get away from Jackson.

After speaking to the woman, an officer went to a neighboring apartment where he believed he saw Jackson. Eventually he came out of the apartment and was taken into custody. A large kitchen knife was in one of his pants pockets.

Jackson was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Jackson has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22 and a status conference set for Feb. 14, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

