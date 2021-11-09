Racine man accused of jumping curb, crashing into semi while driving drunk

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of jumping a curb and striking a semitrailer while driving drunk.

Joseph J. Spears, 40, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were sent to the area of 16th and Racine streets for a car accident with a person trapped in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a man who said he witnessed the accident. He said he was driving on Racine when he saw a car traveling on 17th Street.

The car failed to stop at the stop sign and jumped a curb, striking a semitrailer parked in the lot. He went to check on the people in the car and saw a man, later identified as Spears, bleeding from the head. Spears got out of the car and left the scene, the witness said.

A woman in the passenger seat was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital. An officer spoke to her there and she said she and Spears were traveling westbound on 17th, and, because her car has bad tires, were unable to stop at the stop sign. They went through it and eventually collided with the semi parked in the lot.

An officer canvassed the area and found Spears walking on 16th. He had injuries to the left side of his face and both hands were bleeding. The officer reportedly could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him. A breath test yielded had a result of 0.264 BrAC, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Spears was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Avenue, online court records show.

