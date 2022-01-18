Racine man accused of housing Chicago homicide suspect faces drug charges

RACINE — A Racine man now faces charges after allowing a Chicago man, accused of killing a 12-year-old, to stay in his home on Erie Street.

The arrests were carried out Friday morning by a Racine SWAT team after receiving information from the Chicago Police Department that its murder suspect was hiding out in Racine.

At about 5:50 a.m. Friday, the SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on an apartment on the 4000 block of Erie Street in which Carl Freddrick Brown, 26, resided. The CPD reported that it believed Jaran M. Hughes, 20, of Chicago was staying at the apartment after Hughes allegedly and intentionally shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in that city.

Court documents did not disclose when or where the alleged killing occurred, or the name of the victim.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday with charges for Brown alleged that when the SWAT team entered the home, Brown jumped out a window while still in his underwear and attempted to flee on foot. He allegedly ignored orders of “Stop, police!” and “Get on the ground!” and “Stop running!” before officers caught up, took him to the ground and and handcuffed him.

Hughes also was arrested, according to the RPD; he is expected to face first-degree murder charges in Illinois.

Inside the apartment, the Racine Police Department reported finding more than a half-kilogram (1.1 pounds) of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash. “Most of the marijuana had been located inside of Brown’s bedroom,” the criminal complaint stated. “All of the U.S. currency was located in Brown’s bedroom.”

Brown has been charged with possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana (a felony), maintaining a drug trafficking place (a felony), obstructing an officer (a misdemeanor) and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

An initial appearance was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to online jail records, both Hughes and Brown were still being held in Racine County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.