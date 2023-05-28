Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen charges after after being accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.

LaVelle S. Robinson, 44, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, an officer was sent to Seventh Street and College Avenue after a report of a man hitting a woman in the head with a baseball bat.

The officer reportedly saw a man, identified as Robinson, holding a bat in his hand, which he subsequently dropped.

Robinson was detained and a large knife allegedly was found inside his coat.

According to the complaint, Robinson said he was homeless and went to that address after it began to rain.

A man and woman reportedly came out of the apartments and asked Robinson to leave, and Robinson alleges the man pushed him and hit him with a wooden stick.

The officer spoke to the person who made the initial call, who reportedly said that he saw Robinson hit the woman in the head with the bat.

The woman had a two inch cut to her hairline/forehead.

Robinson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

