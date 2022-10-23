Racine man accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and electrical cord

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
Michael L. Herrington Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Herrington was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
