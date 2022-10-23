 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and electrical cord

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.

Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country's two largest cities and killed at least 60 people. Hundreds protested against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's two-year extension of power. The government said 30 people were dead in the capital, N'Djamena, while organizers of the march placed the toll higher, at 40. Another 32 protesters were killed in Chad's second-largest city, Moundou, according to the city's morgue.
Michael Herrington Jr.

Herrington Jr.

Michael L. Herrington Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Herrington was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News