Racine man accused of having multiple images and videos of child pornography

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of having multiple images and videos containing child pornography.

Thomas F. Abernethy, 60, of the 5300 block of Zachary Drive, was charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 9, an investigator with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was assigned to a case involving child pornography. There were at least 11 image files of child pornography were uploaded/shared through the Kik Messenger application. The IP address that was listed came back to a house in the 5300 block of Zachary Dr.

On Sept. 23, the investigator received warrant results from Kik/Media Lab and found 26 photographs and five videos containing child pornography coming from the account. On Wednesday, a search was conducted on the house and three hard drives, multiple laptops and desktop computers, cellphones, flash drives, a memory card, floppy disk, multiple iPads and VHS tapes were collected.

Abernethy was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.