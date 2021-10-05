 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man accused of having multiple images and videos of child pornography

Racine man accused of having multiple images and videos of child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of having multiple images and videos containing child pornography.

Democrats are trying to save a major piece of President Biden's domestic agenda as talks are underway again to bring centrists and progressives together.The leader of the House Progressive Caucus sounded an optimistic tone Friday about the negotiations on Capitol Hill, reporting, there are "a lot of really good conversations happening, let's keep them going."Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal spoke to reporters as talks among Democrats were in high gear over President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill as well as the $1 trillion infrastructure package.Jayapal told reporters she's confident that eventually both pieces of legislation will be passed, though she wouldn't speculate on a timeframe.Democrats in Congress have been embroiled in a showdown over the two pieces of legislation, with progressives refusing to vote for the infrastructure package unless there is agreement on the larger government overhaul.Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has refused to budge from his demand for a smaller, $1.5 trillion package - less than half Biden's vision.That's too meager for progressive lawmakers, so negotiations continue.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Thomas F. Abernethy, 60, of the 5300 block of Zachary Drive, was charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 9, an investigator with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was assigned to a case involving child pornography. There were at least 11 image files of child pornography were uploaded/shared through the Kik Messenger application. The IP address that was listed came back to a house in the 5300 block of Zachary Dr.

Thomas Abernethy

Abernethy

On Sept. 23, the investigator received warrant results from Kik/Media Lab and found 26 photographs and five videos containing child pornography coming from the account. On Wednesday, a search was conducted on the house and three hard drives, multiple laptops and desktop computers, cellphones, flash drives, a memory card, floppy disk, multiple iPads and VHS tapes were collected.

Abernethy was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News