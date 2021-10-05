Racine man accused of having multiple images and videos of child pornography

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of having multiple images and videos containing child pornography.
Thomas F. Abernethy, 60, of the 5300 block of Zachary Drive, was charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 9, an investigator with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was assigned to a case involving child pornography. There were at least 11 image files of child pornography were uploaded/shared through the Kik Messenger application. The IP address that was listed came back to a house in the 5300 block of Zachary Dr.
On Sept. 23, the investigator received warrant results from Kik/Media Lab and found 26 photographs and five videos containing child pornography coming from the account. On Wednesday, a search was conducted on the house and three hard drives, multiple laptops and desktop computers, cellphones, flash drives, a memory card, floppy disk, multiple iPads and VHS tapes were collected.
Abernethy was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 1
Today's mugshots: Oct. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sincere Senmeon Granados
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sincere Senmeon Granados, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a person), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Austin N Longo
Austin N Longo, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Joshua D Manning
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joshua D Manning, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), theft of movable property (special facts), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon).
Daniel J Robinson
Daniel J Robinson, Hales Corners, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amanda Marie Vey
Amanda Marie Vey, Germantown, Wisconsin, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shateek Wells
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shateek Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Caleb Robert Howell
Caleb Robert Howell, 3400 block of 45th Street, Kenosha, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Justin C Roddy
Justin C Roddy, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cherita L Window
Cherita L Window, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Thomas F Abernethy
Thomas F Abernethy, 5300 block of Zachary Drive, Racine, possession of child pornography.