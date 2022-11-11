Racine man accused of having MDMA and marijuana, fleeing police, crashing into parked car

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of having MDMA and marijuana after fleeing from police and crashing into a parked car.

Coy A. Freeman, 23, of the 2100 block of Layard Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver between 10-50 grams of other schedule I controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and a misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Douglas Avenue.

The vehicle slowed down but failed to come to a complete stop, eventually pulling into a parking lot where it slow rolled. It then came to a complete stop and the driver was identified as Freeman. Freeman threw a baggie over to the female passenger, and as the officers approached he then accelerated and struck a parked car. The vehicle came to a dead end and Freeman took off running. The vehicle slow rolled into another parked car.

Freeman jumped a fence behind the 1600 block of Douglas Ave. and ran through an open lot onto the 1600 block of LaSalle Street. Freeman was eventually taken into custody and his vehicle was searched. Inside was a baggie with 48 MDMA pills weighing 24.4 grams and a satchel with 12 baggies of marijuana weighing 102.1 grams.

Freeman was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.