RACINE — A Racine man is accused of having half a pound of marijuana and a handgun in his car.

Traveon D. Brooks, 21, of the 1700 block of Hill Street, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday an officer conducted a traffic stop near State and Marquette streets. The driver of the car was identified as Brooks.

The officer reported that he could smell marijuana and noticed something between the driver’s door panel on the the glass.

Brooks allegedly admitted to smoking prior to driving and that he had a little marijuana with him. He also allegedly said that he had a gun in the vehicle and he did not have a concealed carry weapon permit.

According to the complaint, the following items were found during a search of the vehicle:

A digital scale and marijuana residue in the top compartment of the center console.

A Taurus 9mm handgun in the center console.

A nugget of marijuana in the driver’s door panel.

199.4 grams of marijuana in a bag.

43.4 grams of marijuana in several baggies.

Another digital scale in the backseat.

The total amount of marijuana reportedly found was 264.7 grams or just over half of a pound.

Brooks was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

