Racine man accused of having ammo, marijuana and Oxycodone in room shared with a toddler

RACINE — An alleged Racine drug dealer has been accused of having ammo, marijuana and Oxycodone in a room shared with a toddler.

Kalib P. Crandall, 21, of the 900 block of Peck Avenue, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession of firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine Special Investigations Unit reported that in March and April he conducted an investigation into the sale of controlled substances and possession of firearms at the 900 block of Peck Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Crandall.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed on the residence and Crandall was seen leaving the driveway. As Crandall saw officers approaching, he produced a handgun and turned away. Crandall then fled on foot before being stopped at a metal fence and detained.

A search of Crandall found:

Two baggies containing 4.5 grams of marijuana

Six 5mg Oxycodone pills

A handgun with a round in the chamber and five in the magazine

An AR-15 with the butt stick removed, a round in the chamber and 30 rounds in the magazine

Officers made contact with a woman and a toddler at the residence. The woman said she rented the residence and that Crandall lived there with the toddler. The south bedroom belonged to Crandall and the toddler. A search of the bedroom found:

An empty prescription bottle for Oxycodone

A baggie with marijuana weighing 22.5 grams

The butt stock piece belonging to the AR-15

A laser tactical attachment for the rifle

A rifle magazine

A loose rifle cartridge

A digital black scale with marijuana residue

$660 in cash

A small glass pipe with marijuana residue

An open box of rifle ammunition

Additional boxes of ammunition in the closet

Crandall was later interviewed at the Racine County Jail where he said he was leaving the house to meet with someone and wishes he had never answered the phone call.

Crandall was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.