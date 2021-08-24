 Skip to main content
Racine man accused of having 17.3 grams of cocaine on him, was charged with his 4th OWI
Racine man accused of having 17.3 grams of cocaine on him, was charged with his 4th OWI

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of having 17.3 grams of cocaine in his possession and has been charged with his 4th OWI.

Dawann L. Johnson, 35, of the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th) and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached a car that was driving 15 mph under the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Johnson.

Dawann Johnson

Johnson

The officer noticed Johnson had watery and droopy eyes and asked him to step out of the car. He refused multiple times and was forced out of the car as a K-9 conducted a search of the interior. Under the driver’s seat was an open bottle of tequila and a plastic bag with 75 smaller plastic bindles within containing cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 17.3 grams.

Johnson said that he purchased the cocaine for about $500 and was going to try to resell it for some extra cash.

Johnson was given a $4,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

