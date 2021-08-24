Racine man accused of having 17.3 grams of cocaine on him, was charged with his 4th OWI

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of having 17.3 grams of cocaine in his possession and has been charged with his 4th OWI.
Dawann L. Johnson, 35, of the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th) and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached a car that was driving 15 mph under the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Johnson.
The officer noticed Johnson had watery and droopy eyes and asked him to step out of the car. He refused multiple times and was forced out of the car as a K-9 conducted a search of the interior. Under the driver’s seat was an open bottle of tequila and a plastic bag with 75 smaller plastic bindles within containing cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 17.3 grams.
Johnson said that he purchased the cocaine for about $500 and was going to try to resell it for some extra cash.
Johnson was given a $4,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 24
Today's mugshots: Aug. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, felony theft (movable property, between $2,500-$5,000).
Joseph G Griffin Jr.
Joseph G Griffin Jr., 1700 block of Chatham Street, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of firearm.
Kelly J Lund
Kelly J Lund, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brijjanae Q Patterson
Brijjanae Q Patterson, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bryanna V Blades
Bryanna V Blades, Houston, Texas, robbery of a financial institution, robbery.
Andre L Epps Jr.
Andre L Epps Jr., 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor batter (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).