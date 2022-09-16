Racine man accused of hacking into Turo account to rent a Jaguar

RACINE — A Racine man accused of hacking another man’s Turo account to rent a car also allegedly sped away from police and had marijuana and fentanyl on his person; Turo is a cellphone application that allows car owners to rent out their own vehicle.

Marketas D. Ellis, 23, of the 500 block of Mulberry Lane, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:32 p.m. on Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Jaguar for unsafe lane deviation.

An officers made contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle. The driver said the Jaguar was a rental vehicle through an application called Turo. While speaking to the man, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana. He asked the driver to turn off the vehicle, but he instead accelerated away at a high rate of speed. It blew through multiple stop signs and put the passenger as well as pedestrians in danger.

The registered owner of the Jaguar spoke with an officer and said he rented the car out through Turo to someone identified as “Francisco Cristerna.” He rented it out to the man on Monday and then was contacted by him again on Tuesday to switch the Jaguar out for a Maserati. He met with him in Milwaukee and provided him with the Maserati. The officer was able to get a driver’s license photograph of the man and realized he was not the one driving the Jaguar.

The officer then contacted a representative from Turo who said the account for “Francisco Cristerna” had been hacked and he was not involved in the incident. Turo’s fraud department located the name of Ellis attached to the phone number that was provided by the individual who hacked into his account. The officer then looked at a Kenosha jail booking photograph of Ellis and was able to confirm he was the driver of the Jaguar.

At 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the 500 block of Mulberry Lane and noticed Ellis exit a residence. They placed him under arrest and searched the Maserati being driven by him. Inside was a baggie with 2.7 grams of a substance that tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl in the center console.

Ellis was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.